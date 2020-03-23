Casablanca Port Imports Continue Regularly Despite COVID-19 Crisis

Authorities promised that the supply of goods to Moroccan markets will continue unaffected by the state of emergency.

Rabat – The port of Casablanca, one of the major commercial hubs in Morocco, has put in place several measures to ensure the continuity of its activities amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Import activities to supply the Moroccan market with goods continue regularly, assured the National Ports Agency (ANP) on Monday, March 23.

“The level of activity of the port shows a normal level of transit of goods,” ANP said in a press release.

The fallout from the COVID-19 crisis did not affect the imports of basic necessities, such as cereals, sugar, livestock feed, and oil, according to ANP.

Since the start of 2020 and until March 21, the port recorded over 6.57 million tons of imports, an increase of 3% compared to the same period in 2019.

The port has implemented several health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect workers, in accordance with the recommendations of the ministries of health and of transport.

ANP’s announcement confirms the Ministry of Industry’s statements affirming that the supply of goods to Moroccan markets is “ensured in sufficient quantities for the coming months.”

The declaration of an emergency state in Morocco pushed many citizens into panic-shopping, fearing a suspension of the supply of goods.

In response, authorities explained sales outlets and supermarkets will remain open and Moroccans can still go out to purchase essential goods.

The state of emergency aims to restrict the movement of citizens to control the spread of COVID-19. However, going out for work, essential grocery shopping, and medical emergencies remains allowed thanks to exceptional movement permits.