Morocco Arrests 120 Suspects for Violating COVID-19 State of Emergency

A Moroccan committee within the House of Representatives voted on Monday on a draft decree that criminalizes all violations against the state of emergency.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested 120 suspects on Monday, March 24 in Sale, Rabat’s twin city, for refusing to comply with measures in line with the country’s state of emergency.

The list of those arrested includes nine minors, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement.

Security services arrested the individuals on a public road. The suspects had no exceptional movement permits, which authorities have warned people wishing to leave home that they must carry.

Police arrested several of the individuals late at night without legal justification, despite the awareness-raising campaigns undertaken by public authorities to reinforce precautionary measures against the spread of the pandemic, the statement added.

Police put all adults in custody, while the minors were held under control. Security services followed measures to ensure isolation during their transfer.

DGSN said the arrests are in line with the intense security operations implemented to ensure citizens’ safety during the COVID-19 crisis.

A committee for the Ministry of Interior within the House of Representatives unanimously voted for draft decree Law 2.20.292 on Monday, March 23, to penalize anyone who violates the state of emergency protocol. The state of emergency entered into effect on March 20.

Those charged through the new law will receive a sentence ranging from one to three months in prison, if parliament enacts the bill.

Convicted individuals will be required to pay a fine ranging from MAD 300 toMAD 1,300 ($30 to $132).