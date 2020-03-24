COVID-19 How to Receive Monthly Stipend for Suspended Activity

Morocco’s Economic Monitoring Committee allocated an MAD 2,000 monthly stipend for workers and employees with suspended professional activity.

Rabat – Morocco’s National Social Security Fund (CNSS) has launched a web portal at “covid19.cnss.ma” for employers to request monthly assistance benefits for their employees during the novel coronavirus crisis.

Companies that suspended activities due to the national lockdown will have access to the CNSS web platform, which is dedicated to special measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

After employers fill out the requests, their employees will benefit from an MAD 2,000 monthly stipend between March 15 and June 30.

The Economic Monitoring Committee, created to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Morocco’s economy, health system, and social sector, decided to allocate the monthly stipend to all workers who were registered with the CNSS prior to March 2020.

The Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, launched by King Mohammed VI on March 15, will cover the totality of the allowances.

The new stipend cancels and replaces the job loss allowance, previously provided by the CNSS to employees who lost their jobs for reasons beyond their control.

“To benefit from this measure, employers and employees do not need to go to the CNSS agencies. The employer will have to submit their request by simply accessing this portal and following the steps,” reads a press release from the CNSS.

After accessing the platform, the employer needs to select suspended staff members for them to receive the monthly stipend.

The employer also needs to sign a declaration on honor, certifying that the total or partial suspension of their business activity is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After submitting the requests, the concerned employees will receive the monthly stipend in addition to family allowances, and will benefit from the Obligatory Health Insurance (AMO).

While the measure only covers employees registered under the CNSS, the Economic Monitoring Committee is collaborating to find methods to help informal workers.