Consumer Prices in Morocco Remain Stable Despite COVID-19 Crisis

A few days before Morocco entered into lockdown, a large number of Moroccans took to panic-shopping, fearing a suspension of supply to Moroccan markets or an increase in prices.

Rabat – Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the prices of the most consumed products in Morocco remain stable, according to the Interministerial Committee in Charge of Monitoring Supply, Prices, and Quality.

The committee, chaired by the Ministry of Economy, met on Monday, March 23, to review the supply situation and prices of basic products in Moroccan markets.

Several products that experienced an increase in prices in the past week have returned to their normal prices, said a statement from the committee.

The supply of goods to Moroccan markets continues at its regular intervals, with the abundant supply of commodities exceeding demand in most cases, the document explained.

To address products that experienced a significant increase in demand, such as butane gas cylinders, all stakeholders have adopted measures to increase supply and return the market situation to normal, the committee assured Moroccans.

The interministerial committee is set to continue holding regular meetings, every Monday and Thursday, to follow developments on prices in Moroccan markets, and to take necessary legal procedures to combat fraud, monopoly, speculation, and market manipulation.

The statement serves to soothe Moroccan citizens’ worries about a lack of goods or an increase in prices due to the country’s state of emergency.

On March 19, one day before the national lockdown, Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy affirmed that the supply of goods in Moroccan markets is “ensured in sufficient quantities for the coming months.”

Despite the lockdown, sales outlets and supermarkets will remain open for citizens to purchase essential goods, assured the minister.

One day later, Minister of Energy Aziz Rebbah made a similar statement, assuring the public that Morocco has “a sufficient stock to meet the national need for gas cylinders with an autonomy of 40 days.”

“The stock is replenished monthly by the reception of Liquified Petroleum Gas carriers through the various gas terminals and mainly the port of Mohammedia,” Rebbah emphasized.