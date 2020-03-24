Morocco Announces 27 New Cases of Coronavirus, Total Stands at 170

The Casablanca-Settat region has claimed the lead in COVID-19 with 42 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 170 as of 6 p.m. on March 24.

The ministry also reported a new coronavirus-related death. The patient, who suffered from a pre-existing illness, is a 67-year-old Moroccan who contracted the virus in the Netherlands. In total, Morocco has recorded five deaths from COVID-19.

In addition, one patient, an 80-year-old woman in Fqih Ben Salah, has recovered from the disease. Morocco has confirmed a total of six recoveries from COVID-19.

Out of the total cases in Morocco, 97 came from abroad (57%) while 73 patients contracted the virus locally (43%).

During a press conference, the ministry confirmed the detection of 42 cases in the Casablanca-Settat region, 40 in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, 36 in Fez-Meknes, 22 in Marrakech-Safi, 11 in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, seven in the Oriental region, six in Souss-Massa, and four in the Beni Mellal-Khenifra region.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet and Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded only one case each. Meanwhile, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab remain safe from the pandemic with no official cases.

Casablanca is the most infected city in the country, with 41 confirmed cases, followed by Rabat (23 cases), Marrakech and Meknes (22 cases each), and Fez (14 cases).

In the city of Meknes, 15 of the 22 confirmed cases are tourists who recently arrived in Morocco from an Arab country on the same plane.

Since the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has tested 685 suspected cases of COVID-19 with negative results.

Eighty-five percent of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases are moderate, while 15% of patients are in critical condition.