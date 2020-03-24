ONEE Not to Suspend Electricity, Water Supply, Condemns Misinformation 

The ONEE said that it will not disrupt electricity and water supply during this time of crisis, maintaining that a rumored decision to waive invoice payments until further notice is misinformation.

Rabat – Given the nationwide state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19 in Morocco, the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) said today, March 24, that it is adopting measures to protect customers and limit their movement at the ONEE’s offices.

The ONEE added in a statement that it will not interrupt the electricity and drinking water supply until the crisis has passed.

“The office announces that the planned interruptions for network maintenance during this period will be carried out only for the absolutely essential ones,” ONEE said.

“Permanent intervention teams will ensure the continuity of the supply of electricity and drinking water under the best conditions of quality of service.”

ONEE added that it has taken necessary measures to limit the movement of its teams to and from consumption points as much as possible during this period, and assured that its commercial agencies, collection points, and recharging points for prepaid electricity meters will remain operational.

The office also announced that it will implement a set of safety measures in line with the Ministry of Health’s instructions.

“The office adopts the barrier measures required in terms of health and safety at the level of its agencies, in particular, the prohibition of access simultaneous to a maximum of 5 visitors,” ONEE said.

Meanwhile, the electricity and water office encouraged customers to opt for online services, recalling that its staff will remain mobilized to ensure the maintenance of the services.

ONEE condemned misleading information circulating on social media. The false information implies that the office decided to waive invoiced payments until further notice, due to COVID-19.

“ONEE wishes to emphasize that any other communication or information relayed by other channels is null and void and in no way commits the office,” the statement continued.

“The office maintained that it reserves the right to take all regulatory measures in force to deal with this kind of rumor and false information devoid of any foundation.”