Spain Sentences Moroccan Man to 2 Years in Prison for Praising ISIS Activities

Morocco maintains a commitment to work with international partners to curb the scourge of extremism.

Rabat – The Spanish national court has sentenced Moroccan terror suspect Maroiane B to two years in prison for promoting ISIS propaganda.

Spanish police arrested the 26-year old man on January 29 for “spreading propaganda of violent content related to Daesh |ISIS] activity.”

Spanish newspaper Heraldo reported that the man will face three years’ probation after he finishes his two year sentence.

Prior to the trial, the Spanish public prosecutor requested a five year prison sentence.

The suspect has lived in Spain since 2010. He arrived in the European country from Morocco as a 17-year old.

During the arrest, police seized the suspect’s cell phone and computer.

Spain maintains strong security collaboration with Morocco in the fields of counter terrorism and irregular migration.

In April 2019, Moroccan security services, in cooperation with Spanish and Moroccan intelligence services, arrested a Moroccan terror suspect who was allegedly planning a terror attack in Seville, in southern Spain.

In June 2018, Spanish authorities arrested a 30-year old Moroccan near Barcelona under an international arrest warrant from Moroccan police.

Morocco’s security units expressed their commitment to continue to exchange information about potential terror suspects to curb the scourge of terrorism in the country, and to help its partners to fight extremism.