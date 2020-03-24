Simple Steps to Keeping Your Home Clean in the Era of COVID-19

If the COVID-19 pandemic makes you anxious about the safety of your family, this guide is for you.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities have focused on handwashing as the most important step to avoid contracting the virus. However, having clean hands does not keep you safe from the pandemic if your home is not just as clean.

To help you keep yourself and your family safe from any health threat, MWN delved into the hundreds of tips available online and compiled the most scientifically-supported advice.

Bleach is a virucide

There are many reasons why bleach is a staple cleaning product. In the coronavirus-era, consider bleach your new best friend.

Bleach-based disinfectants can instantly kill COVID-19 on surfaces. Solvents, 75% ethanol, peracetic acid, and chloroform are also efficient virucides, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Medical experts recommend using disinfectants based on one of the aforementioned chemicals to clean indoor surfaces, including floors, tables, shelves, doors, and windows.

Clean first, then disinfect

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is crucial to clean surfaces with water and a detergent if it is dirty before using a disinfectant. Dirt can prevent disinfectants from reaching germs and viruses and killing them.

Tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks require frequent cleaning.

Always check the expiration date

While checking the expiry date on consumables such as foods and drinks is a common practice, checking the expiration date on sanitary products is not always second nature—but it should be. Not only can using an expired cleaning product be inefficient, but it can also cause damage to the cleaned surfaces.

When using cleaning products, especially strong disinfectants, carefully read the recommendations for use and the expiration date.

Do not use disinfectants on humans

WHO warns against spraying alcohol, chlorine, or any surface disinfectants on the human body. Using such substances will not only be useless against viruses that have already entered the body, but it will also cause harm to eyes, nose, mouth, skin, and clothing.

White vinegar does not kill COVID-19

Several videos promote white vinegar as a popular homemade alternative for disinfectants. However, it is not a virucide. While it can kill some types of germs, white vinegar cannot kill COVID-19.

The French Directorate of General Health “does not note any situation where [white vinegar] is specifically recommended to fight the coronavirus.”

Cleaning clothes and electronics

Disinfecting clothes is best achieved by washing at a temperature of over 60°C for at least 30 minutes. Warmer water is more effective in killing pathogens.

As for electronics, experts support the use of alcohol wipes. The alcohol usually used on wipes, 70% isopropyl, can kill 99.99% of known viruses. However, it is not recommended to use the wipes frequently on electronic screens. Users should wait at least three hours between cleaning sessions.

Be responsible

Following these steps and having a clean home does not exempt one from following the known health recommendations. Wash your hands regularly with soap, use single-use tissues when coughing or sneezing and throw them away immediately, do not shake hands, and keep a safe distance from others.

Most importantly, practice self-isolation and stay home. Saving lives and being a hero has never been easier.