The committee was established to mitigate the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis on the national economy.

Rabat – Morocco’s Economic Watch Committee (CVE) reached an agreement during their third meeting on March 23 to provide financial relief to informal workers suffering from the economic impact COVID-19.

The CVE members decided to put in place a mobile payment mechanism to distribute compensation for informal sector workers, according to Morocco’s French-speaking outlet Telquel.

The compensation method involves a digital platform where aid applicants will have to fill out their personal details including an ID number, phone number, and evidence of their occupation.

The CVE is chaired by the Ministry of Finance Mohammed Benchaaboun and brings together several officials from ministries as well as representatives of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises CGEM.

The committee was formed to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national economy and Moroccan society.

During its first two meetings, the committee decided to distribute MAD 2,000 ($203) as financial relief for people affected by the shut down of the companies they work for.

The compensation only concerns those registered in Morocco’s National Social Security Fund CNSS as of the end of February.

The committee also decided to postpone bank maturities for a quarter.

To alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on Morocco’s economy and society, King Mohammed VI directed the government to create a fund with an initial sum of $1 billion.

Since its inception on March 15, the fund’s worth has doubled thanks to billions of dollars in donations from philanthropists, business people, and private and public institutions.

The fund will also cover the expenses of upgrading medical equipment required for treating COVID-19 patients.

At the time of writing, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Morocco stands at 170. Earlier Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said that 27 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The number of deaths due to the virus stands at five and the number of cured cases reaches six, he said in a statement broadcast by MAP on its channel M24 and RIM RADIO, adding that so far, 685 potential cases of Covid-19 infection have been ruled out following negative laboratory tests.