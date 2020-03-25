Turkish Company Alapala Completes Construction on El Jadida Flour Mill

The facility is the third of its kind in Morocco.

Essaouira – Turkish company Alapala has completed the installation of a turn-key flour mill project near the Moroccan port city of El Jadida, 100 kilometers south of Casablanca. The mill is now fully functional.

The mill, in collaboration with Flour Mills, is the third of its kind in Morocco and the second in the El Jadida Province. The two El Jadida mills have a combined capacity of 900 tons of wheat.

The newest mill boasts up-to-date machinery over six floors and produces three types of bakery flour. The processed flour is principally for domestic consumption and comes from semi-hard wheat.

The new facility has an advanced automation system that controls centralized monitoring of cleaning, milling, and packaging.

Alapala provided the latest technology for the plant, including Similago II roller mills (DAVG), Quadro Plansifters with larger sieve boxes (GPAK) and control sifters (RKEM).

The facility also uses an optical sorter for very fine cleaning of wheat before milling, ensuring the highest level of food safety.

Turkey’s Alapala is a leading supplier of milling machinery and exports to 100 countries, including Morocco, Senegal, Zambia, and Kenya. The company launched in 1954 in Turkey, but exports 95% of its production.

The mill’s completion comes amid uncertain Rabat-Ankara economic ties after Morocco asked Turkey to review the existing Free Trade Agreement (FTA), threatening to withdraw entirely.

On January 13, Morocco’s Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy told reporters that Morocco loses $2 billion annually due to its trade deal with Turkey.

Morocco’s exports to Turkey are estimated at 23%, he added.

Turkish exports to Morocco have reached $2.3 billion annually, while Moroccan exports to Turkey have dropped by 3.5%, standing at only $690 million.

The Turkish government decided to review the agreement, offering hope that the two countries can retain positive economic ties on mutually beneficial terms.