Italian Football Star Silvestri Speaks Darija to Urge Moroccans to Stay Home

Silvestri is among several Moroccan and international celebrities working to raise public awareness.

Rabat – Italian football star Marco Silvestri addressed a message to Moroccans in Darija (Moroccan Arabic), sensitizing them about the importance of restricting movement amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In the message, the man can be heard speaking Darija fluently.

“Salamu alaikum (peace be upon you), I am Marco Silvestri. Look at what happened to us in Italy. Please stay home. Don’t make the same mistake,” he urges Moroccans.

حارس مرمى هيلاس فيرونا الإيطالي ماركو سيلفستر يوجه رسالة إلى المغاربة “زوجته مغربية ”

The football player reiterates his statement in Italian, asking all people to stay home, before he reverts to Darija.

“Everything will be alright,” he adds.

The football player, who is a goalkeeper for Hellas Verona, is married to Moroccan fashion model Sofia Jamal Eddine.

Italy is top among European countries affected with the novel coronavirus.

Approximately 6,820 have died of the novel coronavirus in Italy, while more than 54,000 are infected.

Meanwhile, Morocco has confirmed 170 cases as of March 24.

The North African country also reported five fatalities and six recoveries.

In addition to Silvestri, several local and international stars have released videos asking people to remain home amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

Former Moroccan football player Abdesslam Ouadou shared a video in which he speaks to Moroccans in Tamazight (Berber) to raise awareness.

Morocco is now on lockdown under a state of emergency to curb the virus. No one is allowed to leave home without an exceptional movement permit signed by authorities.

People with permits can only leave their house for emergency cases, groceries, or work.

Individuals who leave their houses without permits can face prison sentences ranging between one to three months. Convicted people will also pay a fine ranging between MAD 30 and MAD 1,300 ($3 to $130).