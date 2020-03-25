Morocco’s Ambassador to Canada; Moroccan Community’s Safety is Priority

Moroccan embassies and consulates mobilized staff to assist expatriates during the novel coronavirus crisis.

Rabat – Morocco’s ambassador to Canada, Souriya Otmani, issued a solidarity message to the country’s Moroccan community.

Message from Ambassador of His Majesty the King of Morocco to Canada Mrs. Souriya Otmani, to our Moroccan community resident in Canada. Posted by Morocco In Canada on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

In a video posted on the Moroccan embassy in Canada’s official Facebook page, Otmani warned expatriates, also known as MREs, about the danger of the pandemic and its rapid proliferation across the world.

“The fight against the coronavirus pandemic has reached a critical phase. We all notice the increase in coronavirus cases, especially in regions where the majority of our Moroccan community live,” the diplomat warned.

She subsequently reassured Moroccan expatriates in Canada that the Moroccan embassy and consulates operate in service to all MREs.

Otmani also advised overseas Moroccans to comply with all health and preventive measures put in place by the Canadian government.

“Stay at home to protect yourself and your family, your safety is very important to us,” she urged.

All Moroccan embassies and consulates worldwide put crisis units in place to assist Moroccans abroad.

Morocco’s diplomatic missions have managed to repatriate 1,000 Moroccan tourists who were stranded across the world, a source reported to Morocco World News.

The procedure took people in exceptional need or in vulnerable situations into account as priority cases, as Morocco suspended all international flights on Sunday, March 15.

Prior to the virus reaching global pandemic status, the North African country was lauded for bringing 167 Moroccans home from the original epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The move came at the request of King Mohammed VI.