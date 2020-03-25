Import Activity at Moroccan Ports Remains Healthy as Ever

Statements from the Casablanca, Tangier Med, and Mohammedia ports dispelled Moroccans’ fears of a disruption in the supply of essential goods.

Rabat – Import and export activities continue regularly in the Tangier Med and Mohammedia ports despite the novel coronavirus crisis.

The Tangier Med port implemented new health control measures for international drivers, ship crews, and local workers, in accordance with the health ministry’s recommendations, said the port’s director, Kamal Lakhmas, in a press statement.

The Mohammedia port, Morocco’s main hub for petroleum and gas imports, has also instituted a sanitary system to prevent the spread of COVID-19 without disrupting its activity, according to the National Ports Agency (ANP).

The ANP issued a press release on Wednesday, March 25 to reassure citizens that the COVID-19 crisis did not affect the supply of essential goods.

Like other commercial ports in Morocco, the Mohammedia port implemented several measures to keep its activity level unchanged, said the press release.

Authorities at the port developed hygiene measures in collaborative efforts with the health, interior, and transport ministries.

Over 1.2 million tons of goods transited through the Mohammedia port from January 1, 2020 to March 23. The figure represents an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

In recent days, especially after Morocco entered into a national lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, commercial ports in the country have constantly reassured citizens that their operations are continuing as usual.

On March 23, the ANP released a similar statement about the Casablanca port, presenting comforting figures.

According to the agency, the port recorded over 6.57 million tons of imports from the start of 2020 to March 21, a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Cereals, sugar, livestock feed, and oil, among other basic necessities, continue to arrive in Moroccan ports in regular quantities, if not in excess, to cover Moroccan demand.