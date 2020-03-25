Distance Learning Measures Commendable, but Require Improvement

Morocco’s education system is working in high gear to support studies during the novel coronavirus crisis, but effective virtual education will require concerted efforts.

Ouarzazate – The Moroccan government shut down schools and universities to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, and teachers nationwide are working hard to help their students learn from home, despite the precautionary measure’s difficulties and obstacles.

Distance learning is said to be more engaging and dynamic than ever. It is an efficient alternative to in-class learning, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis. Morocco’s Ministry of Education has launched online learning platforms and dedicated some television airtime to university lectures. These measures aim to streamline continued studies for students stuck at home.

Teachers have created dozens of platforms using multimedia learning tools including interactive communications, video conference tools, and more to keep in touch with their students. Educators can share detailed lessons and assignments in the form of videos, documents, and pictures.

Few students can actually benefit from their teachers’ online efforts. Some students do not have the basic equipment required to access prepared lessons, and others do not have any internet access.

Some teachers have reported disappointment and frustration because they may have 35 students enrolled in a course, but only see seven or eight logged in online to follow their remote learning modules.

Some students who access the courses online do not take these distance lessons seriously. Distractions at home can cause interruptions during virtual classes.

“This online teaching is far worse than offline teaching,” one teacher said. “I prefer face to face teaching, at least I can manage my classroom and follow my students’ progress,” she added.

Measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 may also negatively affect students’ and teachers’ mental health. Given that containment measures are expected to continue, students’ concentration may deteriorate.

Teachers are trying their best to support students online, even in light of these difficult circumstances. Solidarity in educational efforts could make the virtual measures more successful. Parents should guide their children, keep their eyes on them, and offer help when necessary. The Moroccan government should offer more digital content and resources to facilitate these procedures to encourage distance learning.