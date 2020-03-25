Moroccan Government Suspends Promotions, Recruitment Due to COVID-19

The decision would help maximize the financial resources available to fight against the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – The Moroccan government has reported all promotions and recruitment contests under this year’s state budget are suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis, announced Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani on March 25.

The postponement of promotions excludes civil servants and officials in charge of national security and those working in the health department. As for recruitment contests, the decision does not concern the contests for which results have already been announced.

The decision aims to minimize the costs of the state budget in order to overcome the economic challenges caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

The “exceptional” measure would allow the government to direct the financial resources initially reserved for promotions and recruitment to high-priority investments in the national fight against COVID-19.

Promotions are to remain postponed until next year. However, recruitment contests may be organized at the end of the crisis, depending on the employment needs of public administration and on available resources.

The announcement came on the same day when Morocco recorded its highest 24-hour increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Between March 24 and 25, health authorities confirmed 55 new coronavirus cases in Morocco, bringing the country’s total to 225 cases, including seven recoveries and six deaths.

In parallel with the COVID-19 spread, Morocco’s preventive efforts and financial mobilization are also intensifying.

One week after King Mohammed VI launched the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, the fund grew from its initial budget of $1 billion to more than $2.5 billion.

Moroccan philanthropists, business people, and public and private institutions have all demonstrated their patriotism with remarkable contributions to the fund.

Ordinary citizens are also invited to contribute to the fund through bank transfers, cash deposits, or SMS messages.