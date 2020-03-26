Doctors Donate Private Clinics to Morocco’s COVID-19 Response

The initiative demonstrates the dedication of all medical personnel, from both the private and the public sectors, to protect Moroccans’ lives.

Rabat – The National Order of Physicians will make four private clinics available to the state for the fight against COVID-19, announced the order’s regional council of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra on Wednesday, March 25.

The order’s Rabat-Sale-Kenitra division also pledges to provide the clinics with any necessary equipment.

The president of the Association of Private Clinics in Rabat and the Region, Dr. Hassan Afilal, offers the Neonatal and Pediatric Resuscitation Center, located in Rabat’s Hassan District, to the state until the end of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, the association’s vice-president, Dr. Karim Tazi, made three establishments available to the state: The Aesthetic and Silhouette Clinic, the Rabat International Clinic, and the Souissi Clinic.

Other doctors in the region are also ready to make their clinics available if necessary, according to a statement from the National Order of Physicians.

The initiative demonstrates the collaboration between Morocco’s private sector and government in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors and health professionals from the private sector have pledged “to join the national effort by mobilizing all human resources and equipment they have,” added the statement.

Many doctors from the private sector, with various specialties, have volunteered to “join their efforts with their colleagues in the public and military sectors.”

The physicians expressed their willingness to receive and treat both suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The newly announced initiative will help the national health sector, which faces immeasurable pressure to treat coronavirus patients and keep the pandemic under control.

Earlier this week, King Mohammed VI ordered the military to mobilize to strengthen the country’s medical infrastructure.

The King called on senior military officials to ensure that “military medicine takes part jointly with its civilian counterpart in the delicate mission of fighting the pandemic.”

Morocco has recorded 225 COVID-19 cases as of March 26, including seven recoveries and six fatalities. Nearly half of the confirmed cases (110) were detected in the last three days alone.