The ministry stated that chloroquine will be used to treat all COVID-19 patients in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has adopted chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients, in line with the recommendations of the Technical and Scientific Commission of the National Program for the Prevention and Control of Infnluenza and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections.

The use of chloroquine has successfully treated COVID-19 patients in several countries, including China and the US, said a statement from the ministry.

As part of the ongoing debate on the effectiveness of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19 patients, the Ministry of Health underlined that the drug has been used for years to cure malaria and chronic diseases.

The ministry explained in the statement that treating chronic diseases with chloroquine is not a quick solution and requires a strict and specialized medical supervision in order to monitor and limit the side effects that it may generate.

The ministry has provided all the necessary means to ensure the safe implementation of the decision, noting its intention to carefully monitor the reaction of COVID-19 patients to chloroquine treatments in all public and military hospitals nationwide.

The statement added that the ministry has provided health professionals with the recommendations of the aforementioned Scientific Commission concerning the conditions and use of chloroquine.

All Moroccans who require chloroquine drugs due to chronic diseases can get them for free at the various regional and provincial pharmacies in the various services of the ministry, after presenting their medical file.

Professor Abdelfattah Chakib, a specialist in infectious diseases at the Ibn Rochd University Hospital in Casablanca, corroborated the ministry’s statement, saying that chloroquine will be prescribed to treat all patients infected by COVID-19 in Morocco.

“In Morocco, the technical and scientific committee of the Ministry of Health has decided to prescribe chloroquine to treat all patients, not just severe cases,” Chakib said to Magrheb Arab Press (MAP).

The professor stressed that chloroquine can cause side effects and complications in patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, including prolonged QT syndrome.

If taken for a short time, the drug can cause “minor” side effects including muscle weakness, nausea, and vomiting, Chakib added, advising people to take the treatment only if prescribed by a doctor.