Morocco Grants Rights to Sound Energy for Tendrara Gas Export Pipeline

The British industrial firm was waiting for approval from Morocco’s Ministry of Interior.

Rabat – British industrial company Sound Energy announced on March 20 that it received full rights to carry out its Tendrara Export Pipeline project in Morocco.

The Moroccan Ministry of Energy approved the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), related to the establishment of a gas treatment plant and compression station (CPF).

Officials granted the approval following meetings with the National Committee from the Moroccan Ministry of Energy, in October 2019 and January 2020, to review the CPF EIA.

The company expressed satisfaction with discussions between its personnel and Moroccan Ministry of Interior and Forestry Department representatives, which led to the approval of a “long-term lease agreement.”

Under the agreement, the company will establish a 50 meter wide corridor along the entire 120 kilometer length of the pipeline project.

Sound Energy is now working on a land access tariff agreement with the ministry, the statement said.

The British company wants to build and operate a 120-kilometer 20-inch gas pipeline to connect the upcoming gas treatment plant and compression station (CPF) with the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe pipeline (GME). The Maghreb Europe pipeline runs from western Algeria, through Morocco, to southern Spain.

The company’s statement touted the development, describing it as a milestone.

In the press release, Sound Energy added that Tendrara Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) negotiations continue, but the company does not expect to enter into a binding agreement prior to March 31 this year.