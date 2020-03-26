Moroccans Turn to TV for Entertainment During Coronavirus Lockdown

Television is making a strong comeback as Moroccans look for ways to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Moroccan households have increased their TV intake by an hour and a half since the start of the country’s COVID-19 lockdown.

The Center of Interprofessional Media Audiences (CIAUMED), in a weekly press release, revealed the average watch time per individual from March 18 to 24: Five hours and 59 minutes.

The results are based on the Marocmétrie panel of 4,138 individuals aged five and over living in 1,023 households, the media center specified.

The figures show an increase from the previous week. From March 11 to 17, the panel recorded an average watch time per individual of four hours and 34 minutes.

Since the Moroccan government suspended schools and imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 on March 20, citizens and residents have gathered in front of their TV sets as restrictions on outdoor entertainment leave few other options.

The nationwide lockdown is expected to last until April 20.

Morocco recorded 50 more coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 275, including 10 fatalities and 8 recoveries, as of 6 p.m. on March 26.