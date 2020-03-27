Moroccan Football Player Abdelhak Nouri Out of Coma

The Moroccan football player entered a coma after he collapsed on the field during a match with his Dutch club in 2017.

Rabat – Moroccan football player Abdelhak Nouri has come out of a coma after a heartbreaking injury nearly three years ago during a match left him unconscious.

The Ajax star collapsed on the field during a match in 2017, suffering severe brain damage which led to a coma.

The Ajax midfielder suffered heart rhythm issues during the friendly game in July 2017.

Sports news outlet Goal reported the 22-year-old football player is now well enough to receive medical care at home.

The football player’s brother, Abderrahim, told Dutch television show De Wereld Draait Door Abdelhak can now sit up and watch football.

“He sleeps, he sneezes, he eats, he burps, but it’s not like he gets out of bed. He’s very bedridden and still very dependent on us,” Nouri’s brother said.

Abderrahim said his brother’s situation is much better than when he was in the hospital.

“He is aware of where he is, he is back in a familiar environment with his family. He’s no longer in a coma. He’s just awake,” he added.

The football player’s collapse shocked the world of football, with many renowned players expressing sadness, especially Nouri’s teammates.

Several football players paid tribute to Nouri during matches, including his former teammate Hakim Ziyech.

Last year in April, football star Cristiano Ronaldo addressed a video to wish Nouri a happy birthday.

“ Hi Nouri, I am Cristiano, just to wish you a happy birthday, I wish that you recover fast and … all the best for you man .. take care,” said Ronaldo with a wide smile, blowing a kiss after the message.