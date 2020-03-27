UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Multiple celebrities, including Prince Charles, tested positive for the novel coronavirus across the world.

Rabat – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, Johnsons said he developed mild symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson is now in self-isolation at his official residence on Downing Street in London but confirmed his determination to continue to lead the UK government’s response to the novel coronavirus.

“Together we will beat this,” he said. The prime minister used the hashtag #stayhomesavelives urging people to limit movement to avoid infections and spread of coronavirus.

“I am working from home, I’m self isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said in a video on his Twitter account.

Earlier this week, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, tested positive for COVID-19. The government confirmed, however, that Queen Elizabeth II is in good health.

There are 11,658 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK, the majority of which are based in England, according to government data.

There are 9,782 cases in Egland, 894 in Scotland, and 741 in Wales. About 241 cases are in Northern Ireland.