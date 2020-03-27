Rabat – The Moroccan embassy in Australia has set up a monitoring and support unit for the Moroccan community and tourists in Australia and New Zealand, in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Following the suspension of all flights to and from Australia, many Moroccan tourists found themselves stranded in the country.

The Moroccan embassy announced that it is closely monitoring the situation. The embassy maintains contact with local authorities to exchange information and to coordinate, in order to assist stranded Moroccan citizens.

Morocco’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Karim Medrek, assured that the embassy is providing necessary support to the Moroccan community. Medrek urges the Moroccan community to respect the precautionary measures implemented by Australian and New Zealand authorities.

Nearly twenty Moroccan tourists are stranded in Australia. One Moroccan national is stranded on the virus-stricken MS Artania cruise ship off the Australian coast.

Australia has closed its borders to non-resident foreigners to confine the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, which has resulted in 13 fatalities Australia has confirmed a total of 3,180 cases.

Moroccan diplomatic representatives said they have set up a hotline (+61 404 785 404) to enable the Moroccan community to contact relevant services when necessary.

The embassy publishes regular updates on its social media accounts regarding the situation’s development in the two countries, as well as precautionary measures issued by local authorities to limit the spread of the pandemic.