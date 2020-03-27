COVID-19 Fund: Morocco Allocates MAD 2 Billion to Purchase Medical Materials

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Administration Reform said that it has allocated MAD 2 billion to upgrade the country’s health system.

The sum will be used to purchase medical and hospital equipment and medicines needed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Morocco.

The allocated MAD 2 billion was secured through a string of donations granted by business people, companies, and state and private institutions to the Special Fund for Management and Response to COVID-19.

In a statement published today, March 27, the ministry explained that the fund was created on the instructions of King Mohammed VI to cover expenses related to upgrading the health system and alleviating the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis on Morocco’s economy and society.

The ministry will proceed to purchase 1,000 recovery beds, 500 respiratory apparatuses, 100,000 blood collection kits, and x-ray devices, among other medical supplies.

Morocco will also purchase a set of pharmaceutical materials, medical consumables, and medical gases.

The amount allocated will also serve to strengthen the health ministry’s capabilities, distributing allowances to health professionals and funding disinfection and cleaning campaigns.

The operation to enable the health system will be ongoing and in line with the directions of King Mohammed VI, the statement concluded.