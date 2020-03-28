Moroccan Pharmacies Adopt New Measures to Address COVID-19

Pharmacists decided to create a unit to identify patients who present with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Moroccan pharmacies decided to implement new measures in line with the evolution of the country’s special health circumstances, and to serve citizens amid Morocco’s state of emergency, which creates time restrictions.

The new measures include the adoption of a continuous shift for all pharmacies in Morocco, which will no longer close for a lunch break, and will instead remain open for customers.

Moroccan pharmacists are increasing efforts to inform citizens about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, and to raise awareness about the importance of following precautionary and sanitary measures, pharmacist Jamal Eddine Zitouni told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Pharmacists also decided to create a special unit to identify patients who may be carrying COVID-19, follow up with their cases, and direct them to hospitals to carry out the necessary screening and testing.

The new reform also includes tripling the number of on-call pharmacies, which operate during the night, so as to provide necessary medications for patients with chronic diseases.

The pharmacy field professionals reiterate that there is no available substance to cure COVID-19, and that the Moroccan health authorities have started using Nivaquine (chloroquine sulfate) to treat confirmed patients.

The Confederation of Pharmacists’ Unions of Morocco (CSPM) issued a press release to reassure Moroccans that there will be no change in pharmacy schedules.

The press release followed a March 14 Ministry of Interior statement informing citizens that restaurants, cafes, hamamms, gyms, movie theaters, and other public facilities will close, as a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We want to inform all citizens that all the precautionary measures taken by the Moroccan government toward the various different institutions related to the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus do not concern national pharmacies,” the pharmacists’ unions said in a joint statement.

Professional pharmacists contributed MAD 2 million ($200,000) to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases in Morocco stand at 358, including 23 deaths and 11 recoveries, as of 8 a.m. today, March 28.