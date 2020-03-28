DGSN said that the videos are old and have been distorted, and were released to sow a public sense of insecurity amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Rabat – The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has categorically denied the legitimacy of two video sequences. The videos depict individuals throwing stones at elements of security forces.

DGSN added that the videos–which circulated on social media–were intentionally released to spread misinformation. The social media user who posted the videos indicated that the footage depicted a group of people attacking the police in Casablanca and Meknes in response to COVID-19 containment measures.

Technical investigations have shown that the videos are old and that they have been distorted, through a montage, said the DGSN in a statement.

DGSN explained that one video was split into two parts. The first was attributed to a neighborhood in Casablanca, and the second to a residential area in Meknes.

Refuting the legitimacy of the videos, the DGSN declared that no riot or confrontation between security forces and citizens has been reported since containment measures entered into action.

DGSN added that investigations are still underway to identify and arrest the individual or individuals who published the videos, which were edited in such a way as to undermine Moroccan citizens’ sense of security during the nationwide state of health emergency lockdown.