Zuza Nazaruk is a Rotterdam-based journalist who focuses on social inclusion and climate emergency.

Rabat – Osang Healthcare, a South Korean manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, is set to provide 100,000 COVID-19 test kits to Morocco.

The Moroccan government secured the deal with Osang on March 26.

The kits include in vitro diagnostic tests, which use samples taken from the human body such as blood. The kits comply with WHO Guidelines and are certified to be sold in Europe.

The kits detect the virus through DNA testing, providing a fast and easily accessible way to identify the clusters of infection promptly, as a result contributing to containing the spreading of COVID-19. Early testing is an efficient method for preventing the spread of viral diseases.

The contract agrees on priority supplies of 100,000 kits for Moroccan people. Osang Healthcare has added extra 10,000 kits free of charge as a goodwill donation.

The kits will reach Morocco via a special flight that will also return Korean citizens from Africa, decided in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Moroccan ministry is also helping to negotiate the supply of kits for other African governments.

An official from Osang Healthcare has described the direct visit of the Moroccan Ambassador to South Korea and the “quickly concluded contract” as reasons for Osang Healthcare to provide Morocco with 10,000 diagnostic kits free of charge “on a humanitarian basis.”

As of March 29, Morocco has confirmed 450 cases of COVID-19, including 26 deaths and 12 recoveries.

Since the start of the outbreak, Morocco has carried out 2,125 tests for suspected cases of COVID-19, out of which 1,665 have texted negative.

More than 2,300 people suspected of contamination in the country are currently under daily monitoring, while close to 700 have finished the 14-day monitoring period without showing any signs of the virus.