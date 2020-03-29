The cooperative also assured it will maintain jobs and salaries for all employees and small farmers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – Joining the wave of solidarity campaigns with Moroccans struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, Morocco’s agriculture cooperative (COPAG-Jouda) announced its intention to serve 3,000 families with basic necessities for a month.

COPAG-Jaouda will also distribute free protective masks to customers via the cooperative’s 100,000 points of sale throughout Morocco.

Orphanages and child protection centers housing approximately 360 children in Taroudant and Marrakech have also received donated masks from COPAG-Jaouda.

COPAG-Jaouda also supplies Moroccan health facilities with various products including medical masks to support health professionals in their efforts to treat COVID-19 patients and prevent the spread of the virus.

The firm said it took “strict measures in the field of health and safety in all of its production units and commercial agencies” for several weeks.

Morocco confirmed 450 coronavirus cases as of 1 p.m. today, March 29. In response to the outbreak, the country implemented strict measures against the spread of the virus. The government also launched a nationwide campaign to respond to the crisis.

King Mohammed VI ordered the establishment of a special fund on March 15 to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the Moroccan economy and society, improve the country’s medical infrastructure, and financially assist those in need.

COPAG-Jaouda announced its contribution of MAD of 10 million ($1.02 million) to the national fund for the management of and response to the pandemic.

In addition, the cooperative emphasized that it is maintaining a normal course of production in favor of people involved in the company, especially its 20,000 small farmers. The cooperative said that milk stocks received by the company have not witnessed any decline.

COPAG-Jaouda assured all its employees of its commitment to “maintaining the jobs and salaries of all employees during these difficult circumstances.”

The firm concluded the statement by expressing its gratitude for all local, regional, and national authorities; security services; and medical workers who have demonstrated their patriotism and solidarity in the time of crisis.