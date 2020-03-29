Ministry of Education Postpones Spring Break for All Moroccan Students

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education decided to postpone schools’ spring break to better enable students to benefit from remote classes after the COVID-19 crisis in the country prompted a suspension of all in-person education.

A statement from the ministry announced the decision today, March 29, as spring break was scheduled to begin.

With this decision, students are able to continue remote classes and watch the educational TV channels that the Ministry of Education mobilized to host courses.

The ministry said the decision serves to avoid the negative impacts on students that can come as a result of interrupting remote classes.

Morocco suspended all schools in the country on March 16 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and launched a remote learning initiative via the website “Telmid TICE” and the television channel “Athaqafia.” The ministry also broadcasts remote classes on Tamazight and Arriyadia TV channels.

The Telmid TICE website, available on the link telmidtice.men.gov.ma, provides lessons grouped according to level and subjects. It currently includes hundreds of pre-recorded lessons in video format, and its database will continue to receive updates.

Morocco’s telecommunication operators (Inwi, Orange, and Maroc Telecom) decided to offer students free internet access to websites hosting online classes amid the coronavirus-induced school suspensions.

At the time of writing, the country has confirmed 463 cases of the virus, including 26 deaths and 13 recoveries. According to recent data, 1,756 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19.