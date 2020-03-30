Nearly 2,000 people in Morocco with suspected cases tested negative for the virus.

Rabat – In its latest figures on the COVID-19 outbreak in Morocco, the Ministry of Health announced 37 new cases, for a total of 516 confirmed cases, as of 8 a.m. this morning.

The health ministry also announced one more person died from the virus. So far, 27 people have died of the coronavirus in Morocco, while only 13 have recovered.

The region of Casablanca-Settat has been the hardest hit, with 149 recorded cases. Marrakech-Safi has 94 cases, Fez-Meknes has 88 cases, and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has 86 cases.

While Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has 37 cases, all remaining seven regions in Morocco have 21 or fewer cases. The Oriental region has 21 cases; Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 17 cases; Souss-Massa has 15 cases; Draa-Tafilalet has 8 cases; and Guelmim-Oued Noun still has only one case.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab have not yet recorded any cases of the coronavirus.

Morocco has conducted 2,436 tests for COVID-19, and 21% tested positive. The other 1,920 suspected cases tested negative.

Over the weekend, health officials announced a significant increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Friday evening, March 27, the case count was 333.

Morocco recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 2.

The kingdom ramped up measures to contain the spread of the virus on March 13, before the case count had even reached the double digits, by suspending school.

In the week that followed, rumors swirled of a potential state of emergency, and new cases of COVID-19 popped up in Morocco, tripling the case count to 66. On March 19, the government announced the country would enter a state of health emergency the following day.