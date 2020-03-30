COVID-19: McDonald's Morocco Distributes Free Meals

McDonald’s switches from Happy Meals to “solidarity meals” in light of the novel coronavirus crisis.

McDonald’s Morocco launched “#Mta7dine” (meaning “united”), a free meal initiative for “those most in need,” as an act of solidarity with national efforts to mitigate the repercussions of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The “#Mta7dine” initiative will cover a geographic scope of 19 Moroccan cities, the company announced yesterday, March 29 on its Facebook page.

“During these particular times that our society is going through, we will provide free meals, every day, to citizens most in need of help through accredited associations and local authorities,” the post continued.

The beneficiaries of the initiative vary depending on particularities of each Moroccan community and include health personnel, specified the fast food chain.

To ensure logistical efficiency, the company collaborated with Jumia Food, the food delivery branch of e-commerce company Jumia.

McDonald’s also praised Moroccan authorities’ support and coordination of the initiative. The company is expected to make further announcements detailing next steps.

The fast food chain suspended all its food services, including its drive through and home deliveries, on March 22. The suspension was in compliance with the Ministry of Interior’s decision to close all non-essential services to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month two Moroccan textile companies also launched solidarity initiatives to lend a helping hand to citizens in times of the pandemic. OMALAMISE and Yara Confeccion produced and distributed free protective face masks amid shortages.

Unity and solidarity to fight COVID-19 in Morocco are more crucial than ever with the country’s outbreak entering its second phase. The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed a total of 516 cases in the country, including 29 fatalities and 14 recoveries, as of 1 p.m. March 30.