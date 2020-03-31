Morocco Confirms 18 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Stands at 574

Laboratories conducting medical tests confirmed that 2,227 cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 574 from Monday night until Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus remain 33.

Fifteen people recovered in Morocco, the ministry announced.

The total number of cases excluded after negative laboratory tests stood at 2,227.

At the regional level, most cases were detected in Casablanca-Settat (167), followed by Marrakech-Safi (104).

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed and Fez-Meknes have similar numbers of cases each (98).

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has 39, while the Eastern region has 23.

Souss-Massa and Beni Mellal-Khenifra have the same figures each (18).

Daraa-Tafilalet has eight cases, while Guelmim-Oued Noun has one.

Both Dakhla and Laayoune regions have recorded no cases so far.

Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control at the Ministry of Health Mohamed Lyoubi said yesterday, March 30 that the ministry was expecting a steep rise in cases.

Lyoubi said that some patients contracted the virus while attending parties and family gatherings and participating in group travels.

He also reassured citizens that the death rate in Morocco is close to or less than fatality rates in some European countries.

The death rate in Morocco is currently 6.2%.

The ministry urges citizens to respect the rules of hygiene and health safety, as well as the preventive measures taken by the Moroccan authorities, and to show responsibility and patriotism.