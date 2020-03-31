Italy has been at the epicenter of Europe’s COVID-19 crisis, registering more than 11,000 deaths and 102,000 confirmed cases.

Rabat – The Consulate General of Morocco in Milan reiterated that it will continue to assist Moroccans residing in Italy amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The consulate reassured the public that it implemented a set of “urgent” measures in favor of the Moroccan community residing in Italy’s hard-hit region of Lombardy, according to a press release.

The consulate recalled the establishment of a crisis unit which provided a special telephone line (0039320944511) to address questions and requests from members of the country’s Moroccan community, also known as MREs.

The consulate also created a phone line (00393801993477) to receive community reports on deaths in the region and proceed to necessary measures in response.

The consulate also reassured members of the Moroccan diaspora in Italy, as well as their families in Morocco, that they are properly handling and communicating COVID-19 cases and fatalities. “Contacts have been established between the Moroccan ambassador in Italy and their respective families to express condolences and compassion on behalf of the Moroccan community residing in Italy,” the consulate said.

The statement emphasized that Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted favorably to all requests for payment of burial expenses, for the benefit of destitute families.

The consulate reassured the families of the deceased that the victims “were buried in Islamic cemeteries in accordance with the rituals and measures as recognized by Muslims and within the limits of what is legally permitted in this exceptional circumstance.”

“Burials in Islamic cemeteries were made possible and unimpeded after approval by the Mayor of Milan who authorized the burial of the bodies of deceased persons of the Muslim faith in the Islamic cemetery of Milan, including residents of other municipalities,” the consulate added.

The consulate urged all members of the Moroccan community in the European country to respect the state of emergency measures imposed to ensure their safety.

Other Moroccan embassies overseas applied similar measures to help the Moroccan diaspora during the difficult circumstances.

