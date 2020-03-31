Moroccan Medical Staff to Benefit From Free Accommodation Near Rabat

The association offered up a 24-room hotel to health professionals.

Rabat – Morocco’s Association of Social Works and Distribution of Water, Electricity, and Liquid Sanitation has launched a humanitarian initiative in Temara, a suburb of Rabat, to house medical and nursing staff working to combat COVID-19.

The association aims to join the string of solidarity initiatives throughout Morocco by enabling medical workers to rest and spend the night away from their families inside its accommodation facilities.

Fearing the spread of the virus between family members of health sector workers, Morocco’s Ministry of Health instructed medical staff working in COVID-19 environments to strictly adhere to social distancing measures.

In a statement to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP), Maamar Mounir, a member of the association, said that the association has opened its social center in Temara to local authorities, doctors, and other medical staff. The social center includes a 24-room hotel to house beneficiaries.

“This operation also aims to provide all health teams with medical equipment to deal with COVID-19,” Mounir added.

Mounir called on Moroccans to support local authorities and medical workers in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, by respecting precautionary measures.

Similar initiatives have been launched to alleviate the pressure on health professionals working in COVID-19 conditions.

Ranging from free accommodation services in hotels to free food delivery and free transport services, all these initiatives are in line with the authorities’ efforts to contain the virus.

Hotel Le Rio in Tangier has offered 25 rooms for the benefit of 18 doctors and nurses, and Accor Hotels across Morocco are at the full disposal of Moroccan medical staff.

Votre Chauffeur has also launched an initiative to provide free transport to 3,000 hospital staff who carry a professional card.

Food on Demand (FoD), a delivery platform based in Marrakech and Casablanca, launched a donation campaign to provide 400 meals a day for doctors in emergency services at the University Hospital Center in Casablanca and Marrakech University Hospital Center.