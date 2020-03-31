COVID-19 Lockdown A Guide to Braving Your Next Grocery Run

If you have been postponing your visit to the supermarket and your fridge is steadily emptying, this guide should prepare you for safe shopping and help quell your COVID-19 anxiety.

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morocco rapidly increasing, going out and shopping for groceries can feel like a daunting task if you have not thought of a perfect action plan. Here is what you should do to stay safe during your next adventure to the local grocery store.

Before you leave your house, remember to pick up your exceptional movement permit. Since the implementation of the state of emergency in Morocco on March 20, going outside without special authorization is a punishable offense.

You should also take your own shopping bags to avoid using the carts and baskets available at the store.

The first, and probably most important, rule to avoid contracting COVID-19 when outside is to never touch your face. Fight that urge to scratch your nose until you disinfect your hands.

The virus can survive for a few hours on surfaces such as food packaging or shopping carts. If an infected person touches products and puts them back, there is a high risk that the next person to carry the products would carry the virus on their hands, so keep your hands away from your mouth, nose, and eyes.

If you are thinking about using gloves to keep your hands clean, just drop the idea. Gloves are not only useless against COVID-19 but health experts actually advise against using them. While the virus can survive for only around 10 minutes on human skin, it can survive for much longer on gloves, heightening the risk of contamination.

After you buy everything you need, make sure to clean your hands with a disinfecting gel as soon as you leave the store and before touching your phone or keys.

When you get back home, leave the groceries at the entrance or in the garage for a few hours and thoroughly wash your hands with soap. Scientific studies revealed that the virus has a lifespan ranging from three to 24 hours on surfaces, so letting your groceries sit before bringing them inside your house will reduce the risk of COVID-19 contamination.

Health experts recommend two people unpack after a grocery trip. One person should handle the potentially contaminated products while the second sorts the products and disinfects them.

Washing hands with soap should be a reflex by now, so remember to do it both before and after unpacking.

For products in plastic packaging, you must clean the packaging before storing them. As for those wrapped in paper, such as butter, cheese, meat, or fish, remove the wrapping and put the products in aluminum foil or plastic containers before leaving them in the fridge.

The same thing applies to products that require storage in the freezer. After removing the products from their original packaging, put them in labeled vacuum-sealed freezer bags.

Fresh fruits and vegetables must be washed with water and kept on a clean table for six hours before moving to the fridge, while eggs should be put in a plastic tray.

For other products that do not need to stay in the fridge or freezer, leaving them untouched for a few hours before storing them significantly reduces their risk of carrying COVID-19.

Finally, for bakery products, such as bread or croissants, experts recommend leaving them in the oven at a temperature of more than 60 degrees Celsius for four minutes before consumption. According to the French National Food Safety Agency, exposing COVID-19 to heat drastically reduces its risk of contaminating food products.

