Education Ministry Releases Updates on 2020 Baccalaureate Exams

The ministry uploaded samples of baccalaureate exams of previous sessions and their corrections to its student website.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education said on March 23 that it had sent updated documents framing the 2020 baccalaureate exams to the email addresses of students.

The documents include a candidate’s guide for the 2020 session, the decision on the organization of the national baccalaureate exam, and a link to access practice tests of previous baccalaureate exams.

In addition to providing exam samples, the ministry also provided the corrected exams as well as high-scoring exams of previous sessions from 2008 to 2019. The ministry also offered an overview of the law 02.13 on the repression of school exam fraud and data relating to post-baccalaureate orientation.

The ministry recalled that access to the email address will be via the following link: www.taalim.ma.

Students must enter their username, which is a code provided by the Ministry of Education, followed by@taalim.ma.

In case the student does not have the password or has forgotten it, he can access the online service at www.massarservice.men.gov.ma/moutamadris/MotPassOublieEleve.

The ministry’s operation serves to strengthen communication with baccalaureate candidates and monitor their exam preparation efforts while informing them of all legal and organizational aspects and news related to the 2020 session.

The Ministry of Education has adopted a distance learning approach to ensure the continuity of education amid school suspensions as part of Morocco’s preventive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.