Morocco Arrests Man in Possession of Nearly 4 Kg of Heroin

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested on Tuesday a man in possession of 3.8 kilograms of heroin in the city of Nador, in eastern Morocco.

The man was the subject of a national search for drug trafficking operations, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

In addition to the heroin, police also seized two vehicles with fake license plates from his home.

Police put the suspect into custody for further investigation to determine the case’s circumstances.

The arrest is part of Morocco’s efforts against drug trafficking.

Throughout the first months of 2020, Morocco has carried out several arrests and drug seizures across the country.

Heroin is one of the most common drugs used in the country, along with cannabis resin, psychotropic pills, and cocaine.

In its 2019 annual report, DGSN said that security operations enabled Moroccan security services to seize hard drugs including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets during the year.

The 2019 International Narcotics Control Board (INCP) report shows that Nigeria and Morocco remain the countries in Africa with the largest seizures of cannabis and cannabis resin.

Moroccan police seized 12 tons of cannabis and 800 kilograms of cannabis resin in June 2019 alone, according to the report.