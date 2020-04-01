Morocco to Purchase 100,000 COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits

Morocco denied purchasing test kits from South Korea, but the country has not revealed its potential suppliers.

Rabat – Morocco has decided to purchase a total of 100,000 rapid test kits for COVID-19, Director of Epidemiology Mohamed El Youbi has said.

El Youbi acknowledged that the ministry cannot purchase 100,000 laboratory devices at once.

“But we are following the logic of acquiring rapid diagnostic tests in sufficient quantities,” El Youbi told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The health expert said the country is now in the process of diversifying its laboratory expertise to more efficiently confirm COVID-19 diagnoses throughout the duration of the pandemic.

“The objective is to extend the offer of diagnosis to the most remote areas, so as to no longer systematically use national reference laboratories or others in university hospitals,” he said.

Laboratories in university hospital centers across Morocco carry out diagnostic tests, as well as laboratories of the National Institute of Hygiene, military hospitals, and the Pasteur Institute in Casablanca.

“We are in the process of acquiring other, simpler diagnostic techniques” to enable more of the country’s laboratories to provide reliable results, El Youbi added.

El Youbi also denied reports that Morocco purchased 100,000 COVID-19 test kits from a South Korean manufacturer.

“These [reports] are fake news,” he said.

As of April 1, Morocco has confirmed 642 cases of COVID-19, including 37 deaths and 26 recoveries.

Morocco has entered the second phase of the virus outbreak. The country’s health officials believe that the increase in the number of cases is “natural and normal” in this phase.

Health experts and laboratories are now attempting to control the spread of the virus through intensifying medical tests on all suspected cases.