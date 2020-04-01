Health Ministry Morocco’s COVID-19 Curve to Flatten in Near Future

Morocco’s outbreak will not reach the severity of outbreaks in some European countries, such as Spain or Italy, the Ministry of Health assures citizens.

Rabat – Morocco expects to flatten the curve of positive COVID-19 cases in the near future, as long as citizens respect containment measures, said Mohamed Lyoubi, the director of the epidemiology department at the Ministry of Health.

“We expect a flattening of the curve of the evolution of cases. We hope so provided that the confinement measures are scrupulously respected by citizens, even inside their homes,” he said during an interview with Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) on April 1.

According to the health official, it is “premature” to present forecasts of the epidemic’s development over the next few days, since most projections are based on data that is not precise and is constantly evolving.

All current predictions should have a range of flexibility, added Lyoubi.

The projection model currently used by the Ministry of Health shows that there should still be an increase in the number of cases, said the official. However, the curve of new cases should start to flatten, given the impact of measures introduced by the government to keep the COVID-19 spread under control.

“The evolution [of the pandemic] in the next four or five days will give us more precise projections about the future situation in Morocco,” said Lyoubi.

Morocco’s situation will not reach the level of severity of some European countries, such as Spain or Italy, assured the official.

“There will certainly be a progressive pace of the epidemic [in Morocco], but the curve will not reach a peak similar to many other countries,” he said.

“The number of cases is likely to increase, but on a smaller scale compared to other countries,” Lyoubi reiterated.

Measures such as closing schools, prohibiting large gatherings, and then declaring a state of health emergency, have had a positive impact on controlling the coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to Lyoubi.

Morocco implemented containment measures two to three weeks ahead of certain neighboring countries, recalled the minister.