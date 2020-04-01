April’s Pink Moon: How to View the Biggest Supermoon of 2020 in Morocco

To view the spring supermoon, skywatchers should find an open area to watch as it rises above the horizon.

Rabat – Skywatchers in Morocco can get ready to view the largest supermoon of 2020, the “Pink Moon,” on April 8 at approximately 3:35 a.m. local time.

In North America, the Pink Moon will appear full at 10:35 p.m. EDT on April 7.

Given the five hour time difference, those in Morocco will have to stay up until the early hours of April 8 to see the Pink Moon.

To view the spring supermoon, skywatchers should find an open area and watch as it rises above the horizon. At this point, it will appear its biggest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

April’s Pink Moon is the first full moon of spring and the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year.

A supermoon is a full moon that appears larger than other moons due to its elliptical or oval-shaped orbit, which places the moon closer to Earth.

This phenomenon occurs when a moon becomes full at the same time it reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee point. The occurrence is officially called a perigee-syzygy.

April’s Pink Moon is the closest supermoon of the year, approximately 221,800 miles from Earth.

The Pink Moon is named for the pink flowers, called wild ground phlox or herb moss pink, that bloom in the beginning of April. However, the moon itself does not appear pink; rather, it takes on a golden hue while rising above the horizon and then shifts to a bright white.

The moon is also known as Sprouting Grass Moon, Fish Moon, and Egg Moon, which all refer to the rebirth of life in the spring.

The Pink Moon is also known as the Paschal Moon in the Christian calendar, as the first Sunday after the moon is the Easter holiday.

The current moon began its cycle on March 28 and entered its first quarter on April 1. The moon is set to enter its third quarter on April 14 and will have a total duration of 29 days, 16 hours, and 58 minutes.

Previous 2020 supermoons include the Snow Moon on February 9, although some sources debate its qualifications, and the Worm Moon on March 9-10.

The fourth and final supermoon of 2020, the Full Flower Moon, will fall on May 7.