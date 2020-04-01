Moroccan Health Ministry to Investigate Deaths of COVID-19 Patients

The scientific investigation aims to determine whether factors other than COVID-19 have led to patient deaths.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health is set to launch a scientific investigation to determine the exact causes of death among Morocco’s COVID-19 patients.

The director of epidemiology at the health ministry, Mohamed Lyoubi, announced the decision in a statement to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) on April 1.

The ministry aims to understand the causes of death on a case-by-case basis and determine whether a patient may have died due to complications from taking other drugs.

Lyoubi said that most fatalities were elderly patients or patients who suffered complications from chronic diseases.

The ministry continues to support intensified COVID-19 monitoring at Moroccan hospitals in terms of radiological and laboratory tests.

The COVID-19 pandemic reached Morocco on March 2. To date, Morocco has confirmed 642 cases of the virus, including 37 fatalities and 26 recoveries.

Lyoubi expressed confidence in the country’s ability to contain the outbreak, saying, “We expect a flattening of the curve of the evolution of cases. We hope so provided that the confinement measures are scrupulously respected by citizens, even inside their homes.”