State of Emergency: Expired Car Insurances Are Still Valid Until April 30

The decision is only applicable to insurance policies expired after March 20, the day Morocco entered the state of health emergency.

Rabat – The Moroccan Federation of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies (FMSAR) has announced the extension of insurance policy renewal periods until April 30.

After consultation with the Insurance and Social Security Supervisory Authority (ACAPS), FMSAR motorists whose insurance policies expired after March 20 can still use them until April 30.

In a press release, the FMSAR said that car insurance is compulsory and must be maintained during the health emergency period.

“In order to guarantee this maintenance, while taking account of the confinement constraints, the FMSAR, after consultation with the ACAPS, has enabled policyholders whose policies expire between March 20, 2020 and on April 30, 2020, to renew them according to an exceptionally wide time limit, i.e., until April 30 with their usual intermediaries.”

Read also: Morocco Announces Financial Assistance for Informal Sector Workers

The FMSAR explained that the measure aims to alleviate the pressure on all customers by discharging them from the insurance fee to allow them to make priority purchases.

The move is also in line with the Moroccan government’s social distance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Insurance providers have also adapted their opening hours in accordance with the state of health emergency and implemented hygiene measures recommended by health authorities.

In order to combat the spread of COVID-19, Morocco declared a state of health emergency on March 19, 2020, which came into effect on March 20 at 6:00 p.m. and will be effective until April 20.

The government classified the insurance sector among the strategic sectors to continue work amid the shutdown of 90% of commercial activities in Morocco.