Retired Muslim Doctors Die Saving COVID-19 Patients in UK

Born in Sudan, Adel El Tayar became the first British doctor to die during the pandemic. He spent his final days treating emergency patients in a London hospital.

Three retired Muslim doctors have died in the UK after returning to work to help save COVID-19 patients as the global pandemic floods the British National Health Service (NHS).

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are among the thousands of UK residents who have contracted the virus.

The death toll in the country reached 2,392 today.

Across the UK, tributes are pouring in for Habib Zaidi, Amged El Hawrani, and Adel El Tayar who selflessly gave their lives in the fight against the global pandemic.

Zaidi died on March 27 in Essex, UK after contracting the novel coronavirus. The general practitioner had served his community for 45 years before retiring.

The 76-year-old was among the first retired doctors to volunteer to help the NHS during the crisis. He leaves behind him a wife and four children, all of whom continue to work in hospitals to help patients as the pandemic spreads through the UK.

Dr El Hawrani died at only 55-years-old on March 29 in Leicester. He was an ear, nose, and throat specialist and had risen to the rank of consultant.

His son, 18, released a statement to the press saying: “He did not seek the praise and approval of others, he was satisfied by viewing the positive effects of his actions on the wellbeing of his family.”

The NHS also released a tribute statement to honor the doctor to thank him for his sacrifice and his lifetime of dedication to the health service, saying “he was known for his dedication and commitment.”

El Tayar, 63, was the first doctor to lose his life in the UK after treating patients during the pandemic.

The organ transplant specialist died on March 25 in London.

“He wanted to be deployed where he would be most useful in the crisis,” his cousin told the BBC.

El Tayar leaves behind a wife and four children. Two of his children followed in their father’s footsteps and now work as doctors for the NHS.