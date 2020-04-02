Internet Users Slam Shams Al-Kuwaitia for Comments on Moroccan Women

“Moroccan women are witches. Do you know why they’re witches? Well first, they’re beautiful. Second, they all know how to cook. How else do you keep a man?”

Essaouira – Kuwaiti singer Shams Al-Kuwaitia has met serious backlash online after she posted a video calling Moroccan women “witches” on Instagram.

In a video post responding to a question from one of her 1.3 million followers, the singer both complemented and insulted Moroccan women, playing on the Middle Eastern stereotype that Morocco is populated by home-wreckers.

The follower complained to Shams that a Moroccan woman had stolen her husband.

Shams responded by saying: “Do you have any idea how far away Morocco is from here? 9 hours!”

She told the woman her husband went “willingly” to Morocco and that the Moroccan woman had not stolen him.

The singer then outlined how Moroccan women seduce men.

“Allow me to finally talk about this freely. I hear this all the time. Moroccan women are witches, Moroccan women are witches. Do you know why they’re witches?”

According to Shams, the magic of Moroccan women comes from beauty and skill in the kitchen.

“How else do you keep a man? And I haven’t met a Moroccan woman who can’t cook and fill up an entire buffet. The power of smell and the effect it has on the brain. That’s why Moroccan women are witches,” she concluded.

In another post, the singer talked about Sahrawi women, telling her followers they bind their waists to look more feminine.

“Look at the culture of conscious Moroccan mothers, knowing that when their daughters grow up, along with teaching them how to cook, their bodies will look feminine so that they are loved by their husbands, and can be secure in their marital lives,” she said in a video.

The singer’s comments were not welcomed by all, with some internet users launching the hashtag #ShamsAlKuwaitiaShutUp.

Shams bit back at the criticism saying, “I am not a sheep.” The singer denied having offended anyone and said she has the right to speak her mind.

She then complemented Moroccan women, calling them “sweet as honey.”

“You left Coronavirus and created a hashtag that involved 16,000 tweets to release your poison,” Shams finished.