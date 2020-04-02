beIN Media Group Cuts Back Prices in MENA Region

The entertainment company is offering reduced prices and free upgrades to support people in the MENA during the COVID-19 lockdown.

beIN Media Group has introduced a range of price cuts and free upgrades for new and existing customers as families across the Middle East and North Africa stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Countries across the MENA region have closed schools, banned gatherings, and implemented mandatory lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

Families in Morocco have been in self-isolation since the government entered a state of emergency on March 20.

CEO of beIN Media Group Yousef Al Obaidly announced the initiative in a press release on April 1.

“At this incredibly challenging time, we know people and families across the MENA region are looking for inspiration, light relief and something positive to keep them going,” Al Obaidly said.

“These are unprecedented times and this is an unprecedented set of upgrades and additional services for our valued subscribers,” the CEO explained.

Services on offer include complimentary upgrades for beIN Sports subscribers, credit offers for premium subscribers, and two months free for new subscribers, as well as free delivery for satellite dishes.

The media group’s CEO also announced the start of a collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

As part of the initiative to support efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, beIN will share WHO’s hygiene and safety messages with viewers in 43 countries across the region.

“As a global broadcaster we also recognise our responsibility to share messages of guidance surrounding the pandemic and bring messages of hope–-which is why we’re proud to be helping the World Health Organization with various important and inspiring initiatives,” Al Obaidly announced.

The CEO added that he hoped the cutbacks and offers would help people to stay at home.

“While times are currently very tough for everyone, we want to play our small part in supporting everyone’s efforts in MENA to stay safe at home, and lift everyone’s spirits at the same time.”