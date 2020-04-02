COVID-19; Fox News Mistakes Morocco’s King Mohammed VI for Monaco’s Prince

Several Twitter users condemned former White House press secretary Dana Perino for confusing a 12-centuries-old country with a small European city-state.

Rabat – Former White House press secretary Dana Perino confused King Mohammed VI of Morocco with Monaco’s Prince Albert II, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, in a Fox News broadcast on March 31.

On air, Fox News personalities were discussing royal figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

When one commentator referenced the situation in the UK, where Prince Charles has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Perino said: “Well the leader of Morocco also has tested positive and apparently he and Prince Charles were all at dinner together.”

Perino served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush and is now a political commentator.

Several Twitter users expressed outrage that a former figure on the international political scene confused Morocco, a North African country that is 12 centuries old, with Monaco, a small European city-state that achieved its sovereignty in 1911.

Morocco’s royal family hail from the Alaouite dynasty, the second-longest ruling dynasty in the world.

King Mohammed VI has not dined with Prince Charles recently. Prince Charles attended a roundtable meeting on March 10 with Monaco’s Prince Albert II.

Several people on Twitter lashed out at Perino, condemning how she could make such a statement on air without checking the accuracy of her information.

@DanaPerino 😌🤔 i’m sorry i have just a simple question to make things clear hh ; you meant the leader of Morocco or #Monaco who tested positive of #COVIDー19 #watch your video. because you just created a big polemic in both Europe and Morocco : 👉👇 https://t.co/jLwREJKmxf — Joseph Ernesto (@JosephErnesto16) April 2, 2020

“I’m sorry I have just a simple question to make things clear hh ; you meant the leader of Morocco or Monaco who tested positive of COVIDー19 #watch your video. because you just created a big polemic in both Europe and Morocco,” one Twitter user commented.

“Hey @DanaPerino & @FoxNews, how could you make such dumb statement on the air? Can’t you tell the difference between Morocco and Monaco? Oh, I see, they sound the same,” another user wrote.

It has been nine years since Prince Charles visited Morocco with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in 2011.

Spanish media El Espanol also published the false news, basing its report on the since-deleted Fox News video.

El Espanol said that the king of Morocco has COVID-19 but is suffering “secretly.”

King Mohammed VI closely monitors the situation of COVID-19 in Morocco. The King chaired two meetings in March in which he gave high instructions to the country’s government to take intensified measures against the proliferation of the virus.

Morocco was one of the first countries across the world to suspend air and sea travel as a measure to clamp down the virus.

The King also created the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, which supports Morocco’s public health initiatives, national economy, and social sector.

Morocco has confirmed 674 coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the virus.

Only one member of the Moroccan government has tested positive for the virus. Minister of Transport Abdelkader Amara has fully recovered from COVID-19 after he tested positive on March 14.