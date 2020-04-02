COVID-19; Morocco’s Agricultural Activities Continue as Usual

An inter-ministerial committee is monitoring the country’s market and the flow of supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Agriculture reiterated the government’s assurances that the national market will be supplied with necessary food items as usual throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Agricultural production and activities will continue regularly, in line with the pre-established schedule, the ministry said in a statement today.

Agriculture sector operators at the levels production, packaging, processing, and distribution are maintaining a normal pace of activity, the ministry emphasized.

The ministry acknowledged that the prices of certain food products witnessed brief increases, but have returned to normal.

Agro-food products of mass consumption remain stable, the ministry said.

Crop rotations for consumer vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, for which production is underway, continue as usual, said the ministry.

The ministry reassured citizens that crops “will largely cover the consumption needs of these products during the months of April and May.”

“The sowing of spring crops is proceeding normally and achievements to the end of March have reached 50% of the established program overall, the rest will be sown during April,” the statement said.

The ministry also forecast production from spring and summer sowings. The statement said the projected output should cover the consumption needs of these products for the period of June to December.

The country also increased imports of cereals and legumes, which will be able to cover demand for three to four months, depending on the product. Wheat, maize, barley, and legumes are particularly secure.

In the light of COVID-19, the Moroccan government created an inter-ministerial committee in charge of monitoring supply prices and quality. The committee will hold regular meetings to monitor market supply and price trends.

The committee held a meeting on March 30 to discuss the situation of supply markets during Morocco’s lockdown period.

During the meeting, the committee reassured that the national market is “regularly supplied” with commodities.