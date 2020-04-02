DGSN Suspends Police Commissioner for Breaching State of Emergency Laws

The DGSN’s decision reflects its commitment to ensuring the implementation of health emergency measures.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has temporarily suspended a Rabat police commissioner for breaching public health laws implemented under the state of emergency.

The commissioner used a service vehicle to transport two foreign Arab nationals to a hotel, according to a DGSN statement. He then took the foreign nationals to a local hospital after the hotel requested they present medical certificates to prove they are not COVID-19 carriers.

By contributing to the foreign nationals’ violation of Morocco’s state of health emergency, the commissioner violated his obligation to uphold the government’s preventive measures.

The DGSN’s decision to provisionally suspend the commissioner reflects its commitment to ensuring the implementation of health emergency measures and stem the spread of COVID-19.

After contributing $4 million to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, the DGSN emphasized its readiness to mobilize all human resources and logistical capabilities to preserve the security and safety of Morocco’s citizens and residents.

Both the DGSN and the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST) have mobilized to deter any attempts to create panic and fear among citizens.

The DGSN arrested several people for spreading rumors and fake news seeking to undermine the safety of citizens since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

Since enforcing a nationwide lockdown on March 20, Morocco has been cracking down on violations of the measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a large operation, Moroccan police arrested 120 individuals, including nine minors, for refusing to comply with the country’s preventive measures on March 24 in Sale, Rabat’s twin city.