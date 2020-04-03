The Casablanca-Settat region is the hardest hit with 217 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 27 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 735 as of 8 a.m. this morning.

Overnight, three more people died of the virus for a total of 47 deaths in Morocco. At the same time, three more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in Morocco to 34.

The Ministry of Health recorded the new cases between its latest update at 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, and 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Casablanca-Settat region is the hardest hit with 217 cases; Marrakech-Safi has the second most cases with 130.

Fez-Meknes has 117 cases, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has 116, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has 48, the Oriental region has 38, Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 23, Souss-Massa has 19, Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra has 2, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has 1.

The only region that has yet to report a single case of the coronavirus is Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab.

Morocco has carried out an additional 2,983 tests on suspected cases that proved negative for the virus.

Cases of COVID-19 in Morocco have more than doubled in the last week, from 345 late on Friday, March 27, to 735 this morning.

The kingdom has been in a state of health emergency for two weeks, during which the government is restricting residents’ movement. At the time the country entered the state of emergency, Morocco had only 86 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

While many Moroccans are unable to work due to the lockdown, associations are carrying out relief work for needy and vulnerable families. Hundreds of thousands of Moroccan children are accessing education remotely, via special television programs and educational websites.

The world passed the 1 million mark for confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The biggest hotspots for the virus are now in the US and Europe.