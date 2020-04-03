ACWA Power Donates to 290 Families Near Morocco’s Noor Solar Station

The solar power company purchased 47 tons of essential products, including food and hygiene products.

Rabat – ACWA Power Morocco has decided to support residents near the Noor solar power station ACWA operates, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Taking part in national solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, ACWA Power is supporting the populations around the Noor Ouarzazate Complex in southeast Morocco, the operator said in a press release.

ACWA purchased 47 tons of basic goods, including food and hygiene products for the people.

The products include oil, flour, semolina, sugar, legumes, and cleaning products such as disinfectants.

Local authorities are collaborating in the humanitarian operation to organize and manage the distribution of the staple foods directly to 290 families in need in the village of Ghassate.

ACWA Power is a water desalination and power generation company operating the Noor Power Plant, the world’s largest concentrated solar power farm.

Many other public and private companies have also contributed to support Moroccan families facing hardship during the state of emergency the Moroccan government declared as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency prevents many people from working.

Several companies in Morocco’s food industry have donated large quantities of food products, including some staples of Moroccan pantries, such as milk, oil, bottled water, sugar, tea, juice, and couscous.

“As part of the momentum of national solidarity and to help families in difficult situations in the current context, Centrale Danone, Lesieur Cristal, Ain Saiss, Agro Juice Processing, Sultan, and Dari have decided to make several millions of food products available to the authorities free of charge,” read a statement from participating companies.

Beyond donations of goods, Moroccan philanthropists, businesspeople, and other institutions have made significant financial contributions to Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch and BMCE Bank of Africa CEO Othman Benjelloun, some of Morocco’s wealthiest people, each contributed approximately $100 million.