Morocco Investigates Nurse’s Claims of COVID-19 Cases in Sahara

The nurse claimed that the coronavirus situation had worsened in Boujdour, in Moroccan Sahara.

Rabat – Moroccan judicial police opened an investigation into a nurse who alleged the COVID-19 situation in Boujdour in the Moroccan Sahara is worsening.

In a recording, a woman reported two cases of the novel coronavirus in Boujdour, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

The DGSN said that it opened a “careful investigation” into the 26-year-old nurse who works at a public hospital.

The nurse allegedly made and shared the recording which spread “data errors” and other information subject to “professional secrecy.”

The DGSN said technical experts are examining the electronic media used to broadcast the recording to determine the degree of implication of the defendant in the criminal acts.

Morocco’s Public Prosecution Office has called for strict measures against fake news related to the virus.

In response, the Moroccan government approved Law 22-20 related to the use of social media and open broadcast networks on Thursday, March 19.

The law criminalizes the sharing of fake news. Morocco arrested dozens of people involved in spreading “hate speech” and allegations related to COVID-19.

On April 1, police incepted a 35-year-old man for hate speech.

The suspect, who works as a salesman for a private company, claimed the virus has infected thousands of Moroccans in several cities.

The suspect also accused a Moroccan Jewish citizen and a foreign national of Arab origin of being “directly responsible for the infection of a large number of people,” DGSN said, explaining the claim was false.

Morocco has confirmed 735 COVID-19 cases as of the morning of April 3.